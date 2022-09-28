On Monday, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said running back Dalvin Cook is prepared to try and play with his shoulder injury.

But that doesn’t mean he’s practicing.

Cook was one of a few players who didn’t practice for the Vikings on Wednesday.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press, Cook categorized himself as “day-to-day” on Wednesday.

Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (knee), cornerback Andrew Booth (quad), and fullback C.J. Ham (foot) also did not practice.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks (toe) and safety Harrison Smith (concussion) were both full participants.

The Vikings are playing the Saints in London this weekend but are staying in Minnesota until Thursday night.

Dalvin Cook did not practice on Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk