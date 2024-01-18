Dalvin Cook, Devin Duvernay set to play for Ravens; Mark Andrews "up in the air"

Running back Dalvin Cook will be joining the Ravens active roster for Saturday's game against the Texans.

The Ravens signaled that things were moving in that direction on Wednesday when they waived Melvin Gordon off the active roster and head coach John Harbaugh told reporters at a Thursday press conference that Cook "will be in there" against Houston. The team then officially announced that Cook has been signed to the 53-man roster.

Cook ran 67 times for 214 yards and caught 15 passes for 78 yards before being released by the Jets near the end of the regular season.

Harbaugh also said that wide receiver Devin Duvernay will be activated from injured reserve in time to play this weekend. Duvernay has missed the last month with a back injury.

Tight end Mark Andrews can also come off of injured reserve. Harbaugh called him "up in the air" to return from his ankle injury.