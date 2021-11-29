Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was carted off with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter.

Cook appeared emotional as he climbed on the cart, with his teammates wishing him well before he headed to the training room.

Cook was hit by 49ers defensive lineman Kevin Givens and fumbled before Cook’s teammate, Olisaemeka Udoh, rolled over the top of him. Cook immediately grabbed for his shoulder.

The Vikings ruled out Cook with a shoulder injury.

Cook had 10 carries for 39 yards and six catches for 64 yards. His fumble was recovered by Azeez Al-Shaair at the Minnesota 9.

On the next snap, 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel went down before being hit.

The 49ers list Samuel as questionable to return with a groin injury, but he is standing on the sideline with no helmet and a towel around his neck. Samuel has six carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns and a catch for 12 yards.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

The 49ers lead 34-26 early in the fourth quarter.

Dalvin Cook carted off with a shoulder injury; Deebo Samuel has groin injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk