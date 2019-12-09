Dalvin Cook “came out healthy” on Sunday

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook wasn’t on the field for the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 20-7 win over the Lions, but it wasn’t because of the chest injury he was dealing with in the days leading up to the game.

Cook sat because the Vikings had a comfortable lead and a capable option to close out the win in Alexander Mattison. Cook ran 18 times for 62 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 13 yards before taking a seat.

After the game, he said he feels good as the Vikings turn their attention toward a Week 15 game against the Chargers.

“I’m good. I’m good to go,” Cook said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “It’s a physical game. They got some big guys over there in Detroit. I came out healthy — clean, so that’s a positive sign.”

The Vikings have good odds at securing a playoff spot and having a healthy Cook will make that effort an easier one to pull off.