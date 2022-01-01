Dalvin Cook’s brother has big game for Georgia in Orange Bowl

Football runs in the genes of the Cook family.

Dalvin has been one of the best running backs in the NFL for years.

And his younger brother, James, put on a show for Georgia against Michigan in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

James Cook caught a touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett, good for 39 yards, as the Dawgs opened a 34-3 lead in the fourth quarter.

That gave James Cook four catches for 109 yards and he added six rushes for 32 yards as Georgia was well on its way to a rematch with Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 10.

James Cook is a 5-foot-11, 191-pound senior RB. He had 619 rushing yards in 2021 and scored 7 TDs on the ground.

“He’s a versatile back so I expect that from him,” Dalvin said in 2020 of James. “I’ve got big expectations for him, bigger shoes than anybody can imagine for him and he can imagine for himself. He knows how hard I am on him, how hard I push him. I think he’s just scratching the surface of the things you’re going to see this year. It’s not a surprise to me, but to everybody else.”