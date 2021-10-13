Dalvin Cook back practicing for Vikings, but five starters sit out

Oct. 13—Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned Wednesday to practice on a limited basis, but five starters sat out.

Cook has missed two of the past three games due to an ankle injury, including last Sunday's 19-17 win over Detroit.

Starters sitting out practice were nose tackle Michael Pierce (elbow), linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), defensive end Everson Griffen (veteran resting) and wide receivers Justin Jefferson (ankle) and Adam Thielen (foot). Also out were running back Alexander Mattison (shoulder) and tight end Ben Ellefson.

Of the seven players who missed practice, only Pierce, whose status is uncertain for Sunday's game at Carolina, sat out against the Lions. The others all finished the game.

Ellefson's status for Sunday's game also is uncertain. The Vikings on Tuesday protected tight end Brandon Dillon on the practice squad, an indication that he could play against the Lions. And on Wednesday, they signed tight end Luke Stocker to the practice squad and released tackle Zack Bailey from the squad.

In addition to Cook, limited in practice Wednesday were safety Harrison Smith (veteran resting), fullback C.J. Ham (quad) and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe). Smith-Marsette returned to practice after missing the past two games.