Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison sat out practice Thursday

Neither Dalvin Cook nor Alexander Mattison practiced Thursday as the Vikings began their on-field preparation for the Packers.

Cook has a chest injury and reportedly won’t play Monday night.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Thursday only that “he seems to be doing good” when asked about Cook.

Mattison has an ankle injury that kept him out of Week 15 but sounds as if he has a better chance to play than Cook.

“He’s doing better. He’s got a good chance,” Zimmer said.

The Vikings have Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah behind Cook and Mattison. Boone had a team-high 13 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over the Chargers.

“Yeah, we have a lot of confidence in Mike,” Zimmer said. “He’s done a good job, did a good job last week. Hopefully, we don’t need him.”