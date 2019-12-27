Dalvin Cook out; Alexander Mattison questionable

The Vikings ruled out running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday’s game.

Cook’s shoulder injury limited him in practice all week after he missed Monday night’s game with his injury.

His backup, Alexander Mattison, also was limited all week with an ankle injury. He is questionable.

Mattison has missed the past two games.

The Vikings also ruled out linebacker Eric Kendricks with a quadriceps injury that sidelined him after 36 snaps against the Packers on Monday night. He did not practice this week.

Safety Jayron Kearse (foot) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee) are questionable.

Alexander was an addition to the injury report Friday after a limited practice.

Kearse was a full participant all week.

The Vikings already know they have the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs no matter the result of their game against the Bears on Sunday. So they are expected to rest some starters anyway, including quarterback Kirk Cousins.