Dalvin Cook added to the NFC Pro Bowl Games roster

When the initial NFL Pro Bowl rosters came out, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was named the first alternate running back. With the injury suffered by Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard on Sunday afternoon, Cook was added to the NFC roster as a replacement per The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling.

The Pro Bowl nod for Cook marks the fourth-consecutive season that he has make the Pro Bowl roster. He had his second-highest total yards rushing this season at 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns while also registering his lowest yards per carry with 4.4.

As a receiver, Cook took steps in that department catching 39 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He will join fellow teammates Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Kene Nwangwu, Andrew DePaola and Za’Darius Smith in Las Vegas for the even on Sunday, February 5th.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire