Dalton's Tanner lands at Carson-Newman, Creek's Wiggins at UVA-Wise as college football season nears

Aug. 7—A pair of former local high school football standouts have found a spot on college football rosters as the start of the college season approaches.

Dalton High School's Assad Tanner and Coahulla Creek High School's Robbie Wiggins didn't sign alongside their other college-bound teammates earlier this year, but each is bound for football at the next level.

Tanner, a defensive back, will play at Carson-Newman University. Wiggins, a defensive lineman, is set to attend the University of Virginia's College at Wise.

The two go from attending two schools in the same county to playing for two colleges in the same conference. Carson-Newman and UVA-Wise both compete in NCAA Division II's South Atlantic Conference.

During his senior season at Dalton, Tanner tallied 50 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered three fumbles while earning a Region 7-5A first team nod. Tanner created a no-fly zone, allowing just three catches and no touchdowns all season when he was the primary defender on a receiver.

Tanner's bound for Carson-Newman in Jefferson City, Tennessee. The Eagles finished 6-5 in 2022.

Wiggins piled up 53 tackles and four tackles for loss during his senior campaign at Coahulla Creek, earning a Region 6-3A first team nod.

UVA-Wise, located in Wise, Virginia, finished the season 2-9 a year ago.

Tanner joins teammates Tyson Greenwade and Austin Davis in playing college football. Greenwade is at Charleston Southern, while Davis is at Reinhardt.

Wiggins joins his former quarterback Kace Kinnamon and kicker Logan Fowler at the next level. Kinnamon signed with Reinhardt, while Fowler is bound for Huntingdon College.

Carson-Newman won last year's game between the two schools 38-22. The two programs play on Nov. 4.