Dalton's Meza signs to play college soccer at Point

May 22—Dalton High School's Emilie Meza is set to play women's college soccer at Point University.

Meza signed with the NAIA school located in West Point during a ceremony at Dalton High on Sunday.

Meza was part of a Dalton High girls soccer team that won a region championship for the fourth consecutive year in 2024.

Point competes in the Southern States Athletic Conference, sharing a conference with Dalton State College.

Meza will join a Skyhawks squad looking to improve on a 1-13-4 season a year ago.