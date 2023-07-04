Dalton's Locke announces commitment to play at Army

Jul. 4—Dalton High School's Jeffson Locke has locked in his college commitment.

Locke, a tight end and defensive end for the Catamount football team, announced on Tuesday his commitment to play college football at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, commonly known as Army.

Locke visited the campus in West Point, New York, in April, after earning an offer from Army in March. Locke also had offers from the other service academies, Air Force and Navy, as well as Austin Peay, Colgate, Columbia and Southeast Missouri State.

Locke can make his college decision official when the NCAA's early signing window for football opens in December.

Locke is the younger brother of Christian Heritage graduate Solomon Locke, who is entering his redshirt freshman season at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The younger Locke played with his brother at Christian Heritage prior to transferring to Dalton before the 2022-23 school year.

Jeffson Locke is set to begin his senior season this fall with the Catamounts.

Locke was named to the Region 7-5A honorable mentions after his junior season with Dalton, where he played primarily as a tight end. Locke caught just one pass for 13 yards during the 2022 season for Dalton, but he made his presence felt in the run game, helping pave the way for Tyson Greenwade to rush for 1,914 yards. Locke tallied five pancake blocks on the year.

Locke spent more time on the defensive side of the ball as a sophomore at Christian Heritage, racking up nine tackles for loss and two sacks on his way to a Region 7-A Private first team nod after the 2021 season.

Locke is among a few local standouts to recently commit to a service academy. North Murray's D'Ante Tidwell initially signed with Army in 2021 before ending up at UTC. North Murray's Chaisen Buckner, a 2020 grad, plays at Navy, as does Gage Leonard, a former Christian Heritage teammate of Locke's who played his senior season at Calhoun.