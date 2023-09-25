Dalton Witter expects Oak Harbor to share football, not necessarily with him

Dalton Witter said Oak Harbor had better share the football.

That doesn't mean remotely that the senior running back expects to get the ball.

"We have a phenomenal team and skill guys who deserve to get the ball," Witter said. "When I get the ball I try to do my thing. We'd better share the ball, it makes us harder to stop. When the time comes, I'll shine."

He had 161 yards on 18 carries Friday, both season highs in a 56-0 shutout of Fostoria in the Northern Buckeye Conference.

Witter rushed for his second and third touchdowns of the game in the third quarter Friday as Oak Harbor scored 35 points in the second half.

"We challenged the guys to make it their best half of football and guys played Rockets football," Oak Harbor coach Mike May said.

The Rockets played their worst half of the season the first two quarters. That says plenty about their current status.

"We didn't play well and then we scored 21 in the third quarter," safety Jaxon Overmyer said. "It shows how explosive we can be. In the second half, if we lock in and focus we can score when we want."

Oak Harbor football Rockets remain unbeaten with home victory in NBC

Witter scored from 6 yards in the first half, 11 and 1 in the second. Oak Harbor had 311 yards on the ground in 34 tries and 476 yards overall.

"We'd just got the ball and we ran it all the way down there," he said. "Smash mouth, that's what Oak Harbor is about. I love it. The second one I had to break off a bunch of guys. It was supposed to go right, there was no hole and I cut it left."

Oak Harbor's Dalton Witter puts his head down.

Witter has 381 yards rushing on 49 tries. He lost yards (2) on only one carry.

He rushed for one touchdown in each of the first five games, including from 32 yards against Rossford.

"He's a 205-pound tailback," May said. "He starts at defensive end this season. Dalton is a tough football player. He's an old-school running back, he'll get the tough yards."

Jaqui Hayward scored from 73 yards out and Mike LaLonde completed 14 of 18 passes for 137 yards, including a touchdown to Ethan Stokes last week. Unbeaten Oak Harbor scored at least 42 points in every game.

"Thank you to my linemen, they block great and thank you to the coaching staff," Witter said. "It's a love, and not just football. They're real relationships, it helps us become a strong team. That's the reason for this."

High school football Week 6 roundup: Clyde, Fremont Ross suffer setbacks

Witter trudged through a high-ankle sprain suffered in the first game last season. He'd play hurt, miss a game and repeat the cycle.

"I made it worse," he said. "I should have sat. The first week, my team needed me, needed a leader. I'll do whatever I can for my team. I just want to play football. If I can play [because there's a game], I can play. I'll play. If my team needs me, I'm going to play.

"If I have a broken leg. I love this team. We have a great bond. I'll do anything for these guys."

Oak Harbor's Dalton Witter

They know that.

"He doesn't care what you want him to do, he'll do it," Overmyer said. "He's just a hardnosed football player, he'll do the dirty work."

Witter stretched, lifted and drilled most days in the offseason.

"Last year, I wasn't as flexible," he said. "I'm trying to keep myself healthy."

Witter, blue collar all the way, puts his head down. Literally, he leans with his chest parallel to the ground and becomes a potent battering ram with the ball in his hands.

"Our mindset, when somebody comes on our field we need to smash them," he said. "Smash mouth. Nobody should beat us on our field."

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

X: @MatthewHornNH

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Oak Harbor running back Dalton Witter maximizes opportunities