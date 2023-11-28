Dalton vs. Marion Local: How to watch the state title game in-person, at home or on the go

Looking to watch Dalton play Marion Local for the OHSAA Division VII football state championship?

Here are the basic things to know, whether you're hoping to watch in-person, from home or on the go:

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

When: Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Tickets: Tickets are available at www.ohsaa.org/tickets via HomeTown Ticketing. There will be no on-site tickets available for purchase. Tickets for adults are $16, students (kindergarten through grade 12) are $13. Children under age 5 are admitted free. All-session (from $90) and full-day ticket packages (from $40) are available for purchase online as well.

Parking: Lot A of the Hall of Fame Village ($10, cash only). Tailgating is prohibited, according to the OHSAA.

Where to watch: Spectrum News 1. Streaming will also be available via www.OHSAA.tv for $9.99 for Spectrum non-subscribers.

Where to listen: WQKT 104.5 (radio and audio streaming), OHSAA Radio Network

Grayson Siders celebrates a sack against Caldwell.

Other state championship games: Massillon Washington vs. Archbishop Hoban, Thursday, 7 p.m. (Div. II); Kirtland vs. Versailles, Friday, 10:30 a.m. (Div. VI), Toledo Central Catholic vs. Bishop Watterson, Friday, 3 p.m. (Div. III); Springfield vs. St. Edward, Friday, 7:30 p.m. (Division I); Perry vs. Liberty Center, Saturday, 3 p.m. (Div. V); Glenville vs. Archbishop Alter, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (Div. IV)

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: OHSAA state football: how to watch Dalton vs. Marion Local