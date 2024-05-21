Dalton State women miss cut at NAIA golf championship, Hermann ties for 6th as individual

May 20—The Dalton State College women's golf team missed the 15-team cut after two rounds at the NAIA Women's Golf National Championship last week, but Sydney Hermann represented the Roadrunners well as an individual.

Hermann finished in a tie for sixth in the NAIA as an individual at the national championship tournament, which ended with Friday's fourth round on Friday in Silvis, Illinois.

Hermann shot a 12-over, 300 for the four-round tournament, finishing in a tie with Valentina Zuleta of Rocky Mountain College for sixth place. The pair was 11 strokes back of Keiser's Hoi Ki Lau, who won the individual national championship with a 1-over 289.

Despite Dalton State not playing well enough across the first two rounds to make the 15-team final cut, Hermann's dueling rounds of 76 in both the first and second rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday clinched her a spot in the tournament's final two rounds as an individual. After a 77 in round three, Hermann had her best round of the tournament in the fourth round, finishing with a 71 to land her the top-6 finish.

Hermann was named to the All-Tournament Team.

The Roadrunners just missed the two-round cut by a few strokes. Savannah College of Arts and Design-Atlanta was the top-scoring team to miss the cut at 70-over after two rounds, and Dalton State was right behind at 71-over.

Outside of Hermann, Sara Burger had Dalton State's best showing after two rounds. She shot an 80 in round one and followed up with a 77 in the second round, missing the cut as an individual by a few strokes.

After the conclusion of the championship for women's golf, the Dalton State men are next on the course in trying to win a national title.

Dalton State is ranked No. 1 in the NAIA and hosts the NAIA Men's Golf National Championship this week in Dalton at Dalton Golf and Country Club. Play starts today and wraps up Friday, when a national champion will be named.