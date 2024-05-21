Advertisement

Dalton State women miss cut at NAIA golf championship, Hermann ties for 6th as individual

daniel mayes, the daily citizen, dalton, ga.
·2 min read

May 20—The Dalton State College women's golf team missed the 15-team cut after two rounds at the NAIA Women's Golf National Championship last week, but Sydney Hermann represented the Roadrunners well as an individual.

Hermann finished in a tie for sixth in the NAIA as an individual at the national championship tournament, which ended with Friday's fourth round on Friday in Silvis, Illinois.

Hermann shot a 12-over, 300 for the four-round tournament, finishing in a tie with Valentina Zuleta of Rocky Mountain College for sixth place. The pair was 11 strokes back of Keiser's Hoi Ki Lau, who won the individual national championship with a 1-over 289.

Despite Dalton State not playing well enough across the first two rounds to make the 15-team final cut, Hermann's dueling rounds of 76 in both the first and second rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday clinched her a spot in the tournament's final two rounds as an individual. After a 77 in round three, Hermann had her best round of the tournament in the fourth round, finishing with a 71 to land her the top-6 finish.

Hermann was named to the All-Tournament Team.

The Roadrunners just missed the two-round cut by a few strokes. Savannah College of Arts and Design-Atlanta was the top-scoring team to miss the cut at 70-over after two rounds, and Dalton State was right behind at 71-over.

Outside of Hermann, Sara Burger had Dalton State's best showing after two rounds. She shot an 80 in round one and followed up with a 77 in the second round, missing the cut as an individual by a few strokes.

After the conclusion of the championship for women's golf, the Dalton State men are next on the course in trying to win a national title.

Dalton State is ranked No. 1 in the NAIA and hosts the NAIA Men's Golf National Championship this week in Dalton at Dalton Golf and Country Club. Play starts today and wraps up Friday, when a national champion will be named.