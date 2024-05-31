Dalton State women add trio of local soccer players

May 31—The pipeline from Soccertown's high school fields to Dalton State College's women's soccer program remains strong.

A trio of Whitfield County senior soccer standouts recently signed with Dalton State, with Coahulla Creek's Nathalie Cuenca, Dalton High's Andrea Dominguez and Northwest Whitfield's Sofia Ortiz all inking letters of intent to play for their hometown college program.

The women's soccer program has long mined the deep talent pools from high schools in Whitfield County. 10 players from last year's roster played at high schools within the county, with a handful more hailing from surrounding counties or from just across the Tennessee border in Chattanooga.

As a senior midfielder for Coahulla Creek, Cuenca tallied eight goals and had 11 assists. Cuenca signed with the program during a recent ceremony at Creek.

"I chose Dalton State because it is in my hometown and offers an excellent education. I felt at home when touring the campus as well," Cuenca said, according to a release by Dalton State. "I am most excited to play and travel at the collegiate level and grow as a player with the help of my team and coaches. I am ready to make new bonds and relationships with my new teammates."

Dominguez, another midfielder, was a four year starter at Dalton High and served as a team captain. Dominguez had seven goals and nine assists on the year.

Dominguez cited her relationships with other locally-based players on DSC's roster as one of the reasons she decided to become a Roadrunner.

"I chose Dalton State to further my academics and athletic career because the team has individuals I've grown up with," Dominguez said. "Playing for the college in my hometown is an exhilarating feeling. I get to be close to family and do what I love to do at the same time."

Ortiz was a winger for Northwest Whitfield and scored seven goals and added eight assists as a senior for the Region 7-4A champions.

"I chose Dalton State because I felt very welcomed into the program and believe that the players and coaches can help me grow as a player," Ortiz said. "I am most excited about competing at the collegiate level and creating bonds with my teammates."

Dalton State will start play in the 2024 season this fall. DSC finished 9-6-1 in 2023.