Dalton State survives cold outside shooting, holds off William Carey for SSAC win

Jan. 20—Despite a pair of tough 3-pointers falling late for William Carey University, Dalton State hung on for a 71-67 Southern States Athletic Conference victory at home on Saturday.

Dalton State led by seven with 32 seconds left after two Matt Compas free throws. William Carey's Dylan Brumfield nailed an off-the-dribble 3-pointer to cut the score to 68-64 with 25 seconds left.

After Donavan Miller went 2-for-2 at the line and Harrison Eghan added another free throw, a contested Ashton Campbell 3-pointer went down with 11 seconds left to again sink the lead to four.

That was as close as Carey could get it, though, and the Roadrunners (11-7) escaped with a win that avenged a road loss to the Crusaders earlier this season and pushed Dalton State to 7-4 in SSAC play. William Carey fell to 12-6 and 7-4 in league play.

After William Carey won a shootout 86-83 over Dalton State in December, Saturday's home game for the Roadrunners appeared to be heading for a much lower scoring competition.

With 5:44 left in the first half, the game was tied at 18, with Dalton State shooting 33% and Carey netting just 30% of its shots. The offenses heated up a little to close the half and shots fell much easier for both sides in the second half.

After Dalton State started 0-for-10 from 3-point range, Eghan and Miller both hit triples in the last minute of the half and Dalton State took a 32-29 lead into halftime.

A back-and-forth start to the second half gave way to the best stretch of the game for the Roadrunners. A Miller 3-pointer followed by an Allon Johnson layup grew Dalton State's lead to 47-38, then, after a pair of Johnson free throws, Dalton State's Franklin Almonte swatted a shot to the other end of the floor.

Compas tracked it down, dunked, got a small Bandy Gymnasium crowd riled up and made the advantage 13, which would be the largest of the game for Dalton State.

William Carey responded with an 8-1 run to keep in the game, but the Crusaders never tied or led again.

An Almonte hoop through a foul put Dalton State back up 57-49 with five minutes to play. Almonte led Dalton State in scoring (15), rebounding (11) and blocks (five), taking advantage of some good passes from Miller, Compas and Kawasiki Ricks for easy baskets and putting in a few buckets after offensive boards.

Carey cut the score to 60-57 with 2:37 left, but Eghan and Johnson hit back-to-back buckets — a cutting lay-in and then a jumper — to make it 64-57 with 1:30 left.

The Crusaders then started intentionally fouling, but Ricks, Compas, Miller and Eghan made enough free throws to survive William Carey's two late triples.

Almonte was one of five Roadrunners that ended the game with double-digit points. Compas had 14, eight rebounds and three assists, while Miller had 12 points to go with three assists. Eghan had 11 points and seven boards, and Johnson had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. Ricks had three points but led the Roadrunners with four assists.

Dalton State's overall shooting percentage rose in the second half, but the Roadrunners had to eek out the win with a 3-for-24 overall mark from behind the 3-point arc.

Carey wasn't much better from deep, but those two late threes pushed their percentage to 21.9% behind the arc. Dalton State held the Crusaders to just a 33.3% overall shooting percentage in the game.

Campbell scored 15, Brumfield had 14 and Kaeden Laws scored 12.

Dalton State takes a two-game SSAC win streak into a road trip. The Roadrunners head to West Point to play Point on Saturday. Dalton State plays Brewton-Parker on Jan. 31 in Mount Vernon before returning home to play UT Southern on Feb. 3.