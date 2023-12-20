Dalton State pours in 110 points, pulls away from Pikeville early

Dec. 19—Dalton State College's basketball team gave up 63 second-half points to Pikeville Tuesday afternoon, but it didn't much matter.

Dalton State poured in a school-record 110 points to pull away from Pikeville early and made a late scoring surge from the visitors still fall well short.

The Roadrunners (7-5) rebounded from a heartbreaking Saturday loss to Life to pound non-conference foe Pikeville (10-4) 110-95 on Tuesday, the last game before a Christmas break for the Roadrunners.

Dalton State returns to action against Southern States Athletic Conference opponent UT Southern on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.

The Roadrunners quickly ran out to a double-digit lead over UPike on Tuesday, leading 15-2 at the 16 minute mark and never trailing in the game.

Dalton State led 28-10, 35-14 and 46-28 before going into the locker room with a 53-32 advantage.

Pikeville scored 41 points in the final 10-minutes alone, but that merely trimmed the final margin from more than 30 down to 15.

Seven different Roadrunners scored in double-figures, and another, Qualen Pettus, was just one shy with nine.

Dalton High graduate Franklin Almonte led the Roadrunners in scoring for a second straight game, putting in 19 points.

Matt Compas had 17 and five assists, while Ellis Lee scored 15.

Donavan Miller returned from an injury that held him out most of Saturday's game and scored 14 and dished nine assists. Allon Johnson scored 12. Harrison Eghan had 10 points and 10 boards, while Carterius Evans had 10 points.

The Roadrunners shot 58.1% from the floor for the game and hit on 6-of-18 3-pointers. Dalton State also set a new school record for assists in a game for the third time this season, tallying 24 against Pikeville.

Kyonte Thomas led Pikeville, and the game, with 24 points.