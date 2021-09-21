Dalton State men's soccer settles for draw after wild second-half stretch against Cumberlands, women fall 2-0

Sep. 21—The Dalton State College men's soccer team led by two goals in the second half against 12th-ranked Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, on Saturday, but the 15th-ranked Roadrunners settled for a draw after a wild second half led to two scoreless overtimes.

An Alejandro Duero goal for Dalton State (3-2-1) was the lone score of the first half, and Jurgen Ramirez got the Roadrunners that two-goal advantage 61 minutes in before a flurry of goals left the game tied at three.

Cumberlands (1-2-2) needed just three minutes after the Ramirez goal to get two goals — both scored by Rodrigo Riveros — to knot the game.

Balmore Cruz fired in a corner kick that was put in goal by Fredrik Ackander to put Dalton State back up 3-2 just two minutes after the second Riveros goal.

Gabriel Figurski Vie netted a goal 72 minutes in to tie the game at three. After five goals were scored in an 11-minute stretch, the remaining 18 minutes of regulation went by without another score. Neither managed a goal in the two 10-minute overtime periods either, so the game ended at 3-3.

Michael Barrueta played all 110 minutes of action in goal for Dalton State, tallying seven saves. Ramirez and Cruz picked up assists for the Roadrunners. The Roadrunners managed to convert goals on three of the six shots on goal tallied on the day.

Earlier in the day, the Lady Roadrunners (4-5) battled sixth-ranked Cumberlands (6-0) to a scoreless tie at half, but Cumberlands came away with a 2-0 win.

It was a tough offensive day for Dalton State, which managed just one shot that reached goal before being saved by Cumberlands' goalkeeper Laura Vogt.

Brooke Alvarez, the Dalton State keeper and Northwest Whitfield High School graduate, kept the Lady Roadrunners alive with four saves, including three in the second half.

Alvarez couldn't keep Cumberlands off the board forever, and Jayden Boetler broke through with two goals after the halftime break.

Ava Van Doren and Molly Duncan got two shots apiece off for the Lady Roadrunners, but couldn't get one into the net.

The men's team next plays Saturday at Lakeshore Park against Georgia Gwinnett at 1 p.m., while the women will be off until Sept. 30, when both squads open Southern States Athletic Conference play at Mobile in Alabama.