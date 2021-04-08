Dalton State men's soccer downs Faulkner 3-0 to reach conference tournament finals

Apr. 8—After dispatching Faulkner University in the semifinals of the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament 3-0 on Wednesday, the Dalton State College men's soccer team is headed for the tournament's finals on Friday.

In the semifinals in Montgomery, Alabama, the top-seeded Roadrunners (12-0-1) sprinted out to a fast start over Faulkner (4-10-1), the fourth seed in the tournament.

Guilherme Franca scored the first of his two first-half goals just eight minutes into the match.

Franca's second goal, assisted by Justin Riescher, gave Dalton State a 2-0 lead at the break.

Riescher himself, a day after being named the conference's player of the year, netted the lone goal of the second half to put the Roadrunners up 3-0.

Dalton State had plenty of chances at the goal, outshooting Faulkner 17-9 overall and 10-3 in shots on goal.

With the win, the regular season SSAC champion Roadrunners advance to the tournament's finals on Friday in Montgomery.

The Roadrunners play the winner of the semifinal game between William Carey and Mobile, which was scheduled for later Wednesday night. The championship game is at 8 p.m.

The Roadrunners are seeking their first SSAC tournament championship. Dalton State reached the SSAC finals in 2016, falling to William Carey.