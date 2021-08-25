Dalton State men, women fall after late goals at Tennessee Wesleyan

Aug. 25—Dalton State College's men's and women's soccer teams were in Athens, Tennessee, Tuesday afternoon for games against Tennessee Wesleyan, and both of the Roadrunner squads took close losses.

The men's game was scoreless through 87 minutes of the 90 minutes of play, but a late goal by Harry Baggaley of Tennessee Wesleyan (1-1) sunk Dalton State (1-1).

Baggaley fired a shot that was blocked by Roadrunner goalkeeper Michael Barrueta, but Baggaley collected the rebound and fired the game-winning shot.

The teams played an even game through the first 87.

Dalton State had eight shots to the Bulldogs' nine, but seven of the Tennessee Wesleyan shots came in the second half.

Dalton State lost its first game of the season after going the entire regular season last year without a loss. The Roadrunners entered the NAIA national tournament without a loss, falling in the first round.

The Lady Roadrunners (1-2) held a 2-1 advantage early into the second half, but three straight goals from Tennessee Wesleyan (2-1) stole the victory.

After Tennessee Wesleyan struck first in the game, Dalton State's Ava Van Doren got the Lady Roadrunners on the board 30 minutes in.

Van Doren picked up an assist on the next Dalton State goal, when she found Kylie Pritchett for a strike that put the Lady Roadrunners up 2-1.

Van Doren was the leading shooter for the Lady Roadrunners, tallying three of Dalton State's eight shots. Tennessee Wesleyan outpaced them with 13 shots, eight of them reaching goal. Those shots started to go in late in the game for the hosts.

A goal at the 60th minute tied the game, and the Bulldogs had the lead with a goal just six minutes later. A goal in the 74th minute provided insurance for Tennessee Wesleyan.

Both Roadrunner squads will remain in Tennessee for their next game on Saturday.

The Lady Roadrunners take on fifth-ranked Tennessee Southern in Pulaski, Tennessee, at 2 p.m., while the men follow against Tennessee Southern at 4.