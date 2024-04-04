Dalton State golf teams host some of nation's best at home tourneys next week

Apr. 4—The Dalton State College men's and women's golf teams will welcome some of the top teams in the NAIA to the area when both the men and women host their annual home tournaments next week.

The men host a 12-team field at the Roadrunner Classic at The Farm in Rocky Face on Monday and Tuesday, while the women will play in a field of 10 teams at the annual Women's Roadrunner Invitational Monday and Tuesday at Nob North in Cohutta.

The annual home tournaments for the two programs serve as the final tune-ups before each team enters the postseason, starting with the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship later this month.

The 12-team men's field at the Roadrunner Classic are all ranked within the top-25 in the latest NAIA men's golf coaches poll, including all of the top three teams.

No. 2 Dalton State is joined by No. 1 Keiser and No. 3 Ottawa-Arizona. Also in the field are No. 5 Texas Wesleyan, No. 7 Lindsey Wilson, No. 8 Wayland Baptist and No. 9 Truett McConnell, meaning seven of the top 10 teams in the country will be in the field. Also competing are No. 13 Cumberland, No. 14 Coastal Georgia, No. 15 Point, No. 17 Campbellsville and No. 19 William Carey.

The Roadrunners hosted a similarly stacked field last season, finishing fourth. Top-ranked Keiser returns to the field after winning last season.

The Lady Roadrunners are also hosting a strong set of teams at Nob North.

No. 4 Dalton State is the highest-ranked team in the field, followed by No. 5 SCAD-Savannah, No. 9, Truett McConnell, No. 11 SCAD-Atlanta, No. 13 Ottawa-Arizona, No. 17 Indiana Wesleyan, No. 18 Lindsey Wilson, No. 20 Taylor and No. 25 Bethel. Eastern Florida, a junior college program, is the only team in the field that isn't a ranked NAIA squad.

The DSC women won the event last season.

The home tournaments will just be the first taste the area will get of elite NAIA golf this spring.

The NAIA Men's Golf National Championship is set to be held in Dalton for the first time in May. The championship tournament will be played starting May 21 at Dalton Golf & Country Club, and a national champion will be crowned on May 24.

The Roadrunner men, which won the national championship in 2021 and finished as runners-up in 2022, will hope to compete for a national title within their own city.