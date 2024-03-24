Dalton Smith takes significant step forward with KO of Jose Zepeda

Dalton Smith took a significant step in his career Saturday in Sheffield, England, his hometown.

The 140-pounder stopped three-time title challenger Jose Zepeda with a right to the body in the fifth round, moving him closer to legitimate title contention.

“A lot of people thought this fight was too soon for me,” said Smith (16-0, 12 KOs). “That made me train harder, and I showed where I belong tonight. I was hitting him with some clean shots. He walked on to an uppercut, and then I knew I could hurt him.”

Dalton Smith 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐏𝐒 Jose Zepeda Inside 5 Rounds! 💨 💥 pic.twitter.com/dRfpc5gTJX — Eat Sleep Boxing Repeat (@ESBRBoxing) March 23, 2024

Smith hurt Zepeda (37-5, 28 KOs) with a right uppercut and followed with the right hand to the gut about a minute into Round 5, forcing Zepeda to take a knee in pain.

The American was counted out in that position, giving Smith his biggest victory. The official time of the stoppage was 1:25.

The 27-year-old will have to wait in line to face the big names at junior welterweight. For now, he has his eye on unbeaten countryman Adam Azim, who is the European champion.

“I don’t call many names out but Adim Azim, where are you at?” he said. “I bet he vacates that title. I respect him, but the European title is something I want.”

Meanwhile, Zepeda’s days as an elite fighter fight me be over. The 34-year-old from the Los Angeles area has now lost three of his past four fights, to Regis Prograis, Richardson Hitchins and now Smith.

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie