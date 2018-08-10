Dalton sharp in new offense, Bengals beat Bears 30-27 The Chicago Bears lock arms during the national anthem before the team's NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Andy Dalton made a solid debut in Cincinnati's revamped offense, throwing for a pair of touchdowns as the Bengals beat the Chicago Bears 30-27 on Thursday night.

The Bengals (1-0) were last in the league on offense last season, the worst finish in franchise history. They overhauled their leaky offensive line, and coordinator Bill Lazor injected more diversity into the playbook. It showed the first time out.

Dalton went 6 of 8 for 103 yards, completing four passes of at least 20 yards. He also had an interception that wasn't his fault - John Ross fell on his route and Kyle Fuller returned the pickoff 47 yards to the end zone.

The Bengals are hoping that Ross and running back Joe Mixon - their top two picks last season - emerge in the redesigned offense during their second seasons.

Ross had a 20-yard catch. Mixon - moved into the starring role with Jeremy Hill gone - made the game's most impressive play. He caught a short pass, stiff-armed one defender and spun away from another for a 24-yard touchdown .

The Bears (0-2) rested most of their starters during a 17-16 loss to the Ravens in the Hall of Fame game, including quarterback Mitchell Trubisky . His preseason debut Thursday didn't go very well.

Trubisky was in for two series that netted minus-1 yard on eight plays. The Bears' only first down on those series came on Carlos Dunlap's penalty for roughing the quarterback, a late hit on Trubisky. He missed on a deep sideline pass to Kevin White on his opening throw and finished 2 of 4 for 4 yards.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

There were no protests. Bears players, coaches and staff stood with arms linked for the anthem. Bengals players stood by themselves on the sideline.

PRESEASON TRICKERY

The Bengals pulled off a fake punt in the second quarter, with safety Clayton Fejedelem going 49 yards after a direct snap. He finished as Cincinnati's leading rusher with the one run.

Story Continues

HEADS UP

Chicago's Demarcus Ayers drew a personal foul for lowering his head to tackle Fejedelem on the fake punt. Fejedelem was flagged for the same infraction in the third quarter when he was on defense.

INJURIES

Bears: LB Josh Woods suffered a hand injury in the first half and didn't return.

Bengals: LB Vincent Rey hurt his right ankle while blocking on a punt return and was helped off the field in the first quarter. He didn't return.

NEXT UP

Bears: Play at Denver on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Bengals: Play at Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 18.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL