Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz injured his knee late in Sunday’s game while trying to catch a pass from Cooper Rush. He played 55 of 61 snaps, missing the end of the game after his injury with 2:28 remaining.

Schultz underwent an MRI on Monday, and the news was positive.

He has an injury to the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. The injury is the same one that bothered Ezekiel Elliott all of last season, though the running back played all 17 games.

Schultz’s availability for next Monday night’s game against the Giants is unknown at this time, but he won’t miss significant time.

The Cowboys have rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot on the active roster at the position with Sean McKeon on the practice squad.

Dalton Schultz won’t miss significant time after MRI reveals injury to his PCL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk