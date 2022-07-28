The Cowboys and tight end Dalton Schultz weren’t able to come to an agreement on a new contract this offseason, but that hasn’t made either side change their mind about getting back together to work something out after the coming season.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said earlier this week that Schultz “represents everything” the team wants in a player and that “we ultimately will” come to terms on a deal that allows him to stay for the long term.

On Thursday, Schultz said that he was frustrated by not getting something done this offseason but that frustration has done nothing to change his mind about a longer run in Dallas.

“This is where I want to be. I’ve said that from the start, and I’ll keep it saying it. This is where I want to be,” Schultz said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Schultz said his focus from here on out will be solely on football. Given the inability to negotiate during the season, that’s a wise approach as another big year will make it all the likelier that he winds up getting what he wants from the Cowboys in the long run.

Dalton Schultz: This is where I want to be originally appeared on Pro Football Talk