Dalton Schultz’s second touchdown gives Cowboys 21-13 lead

Dalton Schultz, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are rolling now.

After a slow start in the first half, the Cowboys have opened the second half with back-to-back touchdown drives. They now lead 21-13.

Schultz has scored both second half touchdowns on throws from Prescott. The first covered 15 yards, and the second was 6 yards.

The Cowboys needed to go only 44 yards after stopping the Giants on fourth down. Daniel Jones‘ pass fell incomplete on fourth-and-one, and it took the Cowboys only six plays to go up eight points.

Micah Parsons had his first sack of the day on the Giants’ first possession of the second half, giving him 11 for the season. Parsons had 13 in earning All-Pro in his rookie season of 2021.

The Cowboys have 337 yards to the Giants’ 207 after three quarters.

