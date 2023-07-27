Dalton Schultz says DeMeco Ryans was a selling point to join the Texans

Dalton Schultz was continuing the adventure.

The former Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth-round tight end hit free agency after his original draft club declined extension talks following the expiration of his franchise tag. The former Stanford product looked to the Houston Texans as his new NFL city.

What stood out at Schultz during his interactions with the Texans was none other than the new coach.

“I mean, I came in and met DeMeco [Ryans] and right away, he jumps out,” Schultz told reporters Wednesday after training camp practice at Houston Methodist Training Center. “He’s a great guy, full of energy. I know you guys have all probably met him.”

What Schultz also appreciates is the new offensive scheme deployed by offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. The West Coast offense deployed by the San Francisco 49ers makes its way to Space City, and Schultz is hopeful to replicate the success All-Pro George Kittle has enjoyed.

Said Schultz: “I have a lot of respect for the schemes that they brought over. I like the coaching staff, I like the nutrition staff, the strength staff. Everybody I’ve met around here has been great. So that, to me, right away when I came, I was like, ‘Okay, this is a pretty cool place.’”

The 27-year-old’s former team was a veteran group. Whereas his former quarterback turns 30 years old on July 29, the tight end’s new signal caller will very likely be rookie C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick.

“They’re a young team, they’ve got a lot of good, young pieces and a lot of veteran leadership that nobody really talks about,” said Schultz. “But, you get in the locker room, and you feel it right away. So, I think it just felt very familiar, very comfortable, and I think when I came it was a no-brainer for me.”

Schultz figures to be atop the depth chart at tight end as he works with third-year Brevin Jordan and second-year Teagan Quitoriano.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire