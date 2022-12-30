Dalton Schultz with a pair of TD receptions for Cowboys

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Anyone with Dalton Schultz on their fantasy football team has to be rejoicing.

The Dallas Cowboys’ tight end has a pair of touchdown receptions against the Tennessee Titans on  Thursday Night Football.

The second one was off a pretty pass from Dak Prescott, who delivered a splendid pass to Schultz for 10 yards and a 24-13 lead after the PAT.

The first touchdown to Schultz was much easier as he was left uncovered and had no obstacles en route to the TD.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

