Dalton Schultz: Obviously, this is the place I want to be

The Cowboys used the franchise tag to keep tight end Dalton Schultz off the open market and it didn’t take him long to sign it.

Schultz put pen to paper on his one-year deal with Dallas on March 21, locking in his $10.9 million salary for the 2022 season — unless he and the Cowboys can work out a long-term contract before the July 15 deadline.

That appears to be the goal for both sides, as Schultz said at the start of the offseason program on Monday that he’d like to work out a new deal with Dallas.

“I think [the franchise tag is] a good start,” Schultz said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously, this is the place I want to be. I love being here. I love this organization. I want to work out a long-term deal and I think they do too. I hope we can get that done.”

Schultz has been a full-time starter for Dallas for the last two seasons. He recorded 78 catches for 808 yards with eight touchdowns in 2021.

The Cowboys selected Schultz in the fourth round of the 2018 draft and he had just 13 catches in his first two seasons combined.

