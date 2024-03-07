Dalton Schultz: In Houston we're focused on football, in Dallas it was a zoo

Texans tight end Dalton Schultz just signed a new contract to remain in Houston, and he says he's grateful to be where he is — which is in the same state but a different world than his previous NFL team.

Schultz played five years in Dallas before signing a one-year contract with the Texans last year, and he said on the Pat McAfee Show that there's an enormous contrast between the two teams because in Houston players can put their energy into playing football.

“The focus is just football,” Schultz said of playing in Houston. “Going back and telling some people about being around the Cowboys' practice facility and game day, describing some of the interactions and stuff that you see on a day-to-day basis, it surprises a lot of people. They’re like 'Holy crap, that actually happens at a practice facility?' You think it’s normal, and then you come to a place like this.”

Schultz said that while the Texans get to do their work uninterrupted, the Cowboys give tours of their team facility while the players are trying to do their jobs.

“There's people literally going on tours while you're lifting in the weight room. They've got a one-way mirror for people to look in. It’s literally a zoo,” Schultz said of Dallas. “There’s people tapping on the glass, trying to get people’s attention while they’re doing power cleans or whatever. It’s different. That’s the brand that they’ve built, that’s what Jerry Jones likes, that’s the way they run things, and there’s nothing wrong with that, it's just you don’t realize how many eyeballs and how much that can maybe distract from stuff in the locker room being in the facility, until you go somewhere else and you’re like, 'Holy crap, there’s none of that.'”

The Cowboys are America's Team, but Schultz is glad to be playing for a team that doesn't let America in to watch them work out.