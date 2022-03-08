Dalton Schultz getting franchise tag from Cowboys

Add another tight end to the list of players getting franchise tags this year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys are using their tag on Dalton Schultz. He joins Mike Gesicki of the Dolphins and David Njoku of the Browns as tight ends who have gotten tagged ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

All three players will stand to make $10.913 million under the terms of the tag and will have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with their teams.

Schultz was a fourth-round pick in 2018 and had just 13 catches over his first two seasons before breaking out in the passing game the last two years. He has 141 catches for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns in 33 regular season games and also had seven catches for 89 yards in Dallas’ playoff loss to the 49ers earlier this year.

