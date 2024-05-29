Dalton Schultz excited to work with rookie TE Cade Stover

Cade Stover caught the attention of Houston Texans fans everywhere when the AFC South franchise traded up in the 2024 NFL draft to select him in the fourth round.

Through the first few days of voluntary OTAs, the former Buckeyes has already caught the eyes of several new teammates, including the first-string tight end and potential secondary teacher.

Dalton Schultz told reporters last week he’s been impressed with Stover’s eagerness to learn the ins and outs of Bobby Slowik’s offense during the early stages of camp.

“I like him — he is a hardworking kid,” Schultz said of Stover.

Cade Stover: 'Dalton Schultz is a great player. I've watched a lot of his film. I think it's going to be awesome learning from him.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 27, 2024

Drafted 123rd overall, Stover already has an advantage in the relationship aspect with quarterback C.J. Stroud. The two lit up the Big Ten in Stroud’s final season at Ohio State en route to a College Football Playoff bid.

Stroud, a two-time Heisman finalist, relied on Stover as the No. 2 weapon in the passing game, connecting with him on 36 passes for 406 yards and five TDs. Last season with the Buckeyes, Stover proved he could work without an elite quarterback, hauling in 41 passes for 576 yards and five scores while being named a John Mackey Award finalist.

“This guy is as tough and hard-nosed a player that they had in the program,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said following the draft. “He’s only played tight end for two years, so he’s certainly not a finished product, but he has the mindset and the work ethic to improve.”

Nick Caserio has never been the type to just hand out compliments, but watch how he raves about 4th round pick, Cade Stover: “This is probably one of our favorite football players in the entire draft.” pic.twitter.com/p2jDlLiUdZ — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) April 28, 2024

Schultz, who signed a three-year, $36 million extension this offseason, knows the transition as a Day 3 pick at tight end comes with patience. As a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Schultz finally came into his own in Year 3 with 63 catches for 615 yards.

Stover, the hopeful long-term No. 2 tight end, has been a ball of clay in practice, taking in loads of information from coach Jake Moreland and Schultz. No one expects Stover to transform into an All-Pro overnight, but Schultz has seen a promising player putting in the work.

“I am excited to have a young guy that is super excited to learn football,” Schultz said. “He told me, ‘Listen, I am early playing this position. I am literally going to learn from you.’ “

