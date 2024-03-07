Dalton Schultz was eager to re-sign with Texans to keep playing with C.J. Stroud

Instead of waiting until next week to test free agency, Texans tight end Dalton Schultz re-signed with the Texans this week, and he says he didn't want to go anywhere else because he didn't want to stop playing with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Schultz, who signed a one-year deal with the Texans last year after spending his previous five years in Dallas, said on the Pat McAfee Show that he loved his first year in Houston largely because of how great it was to play with Stroud.

"To have a guy come in like that, step in, take the reins and hit the ground running, C.J.’s quickly cemented himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.” Schultz said. "Talking to C.J., the amount of belief and trust he has in himself, the way he carries himself, he does special things. That was a big part of me wanting to come back. I wanted to surround myself with guys like that. Guys that galvanize a football team, and I think he absolutely does that. It’s a great time to be a Texan and I’m super excited that I'm back.”

Schultz said one of the most exciting things to him about playing with Stroud is that Stroud wants to keep getting better after his Rookie of the Year season in 2023.

"When you see a quarterback that's able to make every single throw again and again and again, and stay humble about it and realize he's not quite there," Schultz said. "Through all the success he was having, he kept going back to, 'How can I get better, though?'"

Now Schultz is on a new three-year contract, and he expects to be catching passes for Stroud in big games for years to come.