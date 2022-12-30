Dalton Schultz again proves his value to Cowboys offense in TNF performance

Thursday night’s game consisted of poor weather conditions, injuries aplenty and poor preparation. The Dallas Cowboys struggled to get the running game going, placing the onus to get the offense moving squarely on the shoulders of quarterback Dak Prescott. He was able to do so as he found solace in three main targets: WRs CeeDee Lamb, T.Y. Hilton and TE Dalton Schultz. The latter was able to make the big plays, the scoring plays.

Following a turnover filled first half, Dallas entered the third quarter only up by four points. After an extremely helpful penalty set Dallas up in the red zone, the Prescott-to-Schultz connection finally established some momentum.

This Cowboys touchdown drive sponsored by a 51-yard pass interference penalty. Cowboys up 17-6 after Dak to Dalton Schultz Td.pic.twitter.com/qCtQiDlBEp — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 30, 2022

The double-digit lead didn’t last, however, and Dallas needed another Schultz score to finally make it a comfortable margin. The soon-to-be free agent all but sealed the win with his second touchdown reception of the game on this beautifully placed ball.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz with his second two-TD game of the season. A beautiful 10-yard pass from Dak Prescott gives Cowboys 24-13 lead.pic.twitter.com/9I4fiITyRg — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 30, 2022

Although he has been injured and inconsistent this season, and with two rookies breathing down his neck, Schultz cemented himself in Cowboys’ history with his performance.

Dalton Schultz has two touchdown receptions tonight and has four in his career, the third-most multi-touchdown games by a tight end in team history, trailing Jason Witten and Billy Joe Dupree (five games). — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire