Broncos OL throws Phillip Lindsay into end zone for RB's second score

At 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, Phillip Lindsay isn’t your typical goal line back, but the second-year rusher has been prolific for the Denver Broncos.

Sometimes, though, he can use a little extra muscle. During Sunday’s 27-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Lindsay got about 312 pounds of extra oomph when rookie left guard Dalton Risner single-handedly willed Lindsay to score.

Lindsay looked like he might be stuffed at the 4-yard line in the third quarter when he kept churning his feet and Risner twisted and threw the running back into the end zone.

Risner, a second-round pick out of Kansas State, was able to disengage from Dean Lowry and get Lindsay past defensive backs Adrian Amos and Tramon Williams for one of the more impressive shows of strength this season.

During the NFL scouting combine, Risner tied for only 26th among 55 offensive linemen with 23 reps of the 225-pound bar, but his functional strength proved more than enough when it came down to scoring.

The touchdown was Lindsay’s second of the game after he also punched it in from from one yard out to start the second quarter. He finished with a season-high 81 yards on 21 carries.

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay scored a pair of touchdowns on Sunday against the Broncos. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

