Dalton Risner staying in Minnesota with new NFL deal

MINNEAPOLIS (KSNT) — K-State football alum Dalton Risner won’t have to learn a new system or try on a new jersey to start the 2024 campaign.

Risner is re-signing with the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports. He seemingly confirmed the reports with a post on social media.

“I’m back!!!!!” Risner said with a picture of him in the Vikings uniform.

Minnesota picked up the former Wildcat midseason in 2023, but he wound up starting 11 games.

The offensive lineman spent four seasons with the Broncos prior to 2023.

