Dalton Risner says people are ‘making up rumors’ about Russell Wilson

NFL Network reported earlier this week that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some players in the team’s locker room, then 9News reported that “about half the team” showed up to the QB’s birthday party.

Half the team showing up would be a good in-season turnout, but fans on social media didn’t see it that way, leading to even more speculation that Wilson is not in good standing in the locker room.

Broncos guard Dalton Risner shot down that notion on Wednesday.

“I’d say that’s not true,” Risner said when asked about the report of Wilson losing the locker room. “It’s funny because I stay away from all that. I can’t see any of that stuff anymore, and it’s been great. That’s just hilarious in my opinion. That’s funny because I don’t think it’s true. I know it’s not true. I know that I know who Russell is. I respect him so much. I respect the way he integrates within our locker room. I feel like all year, he hasn’t really been able to catch a break. People are just making up rumors about him, whether that be he’s not a good teammate or he’s lost the locker room, apparently, or whatever the heck it is.

“A lot of it’s just so outlandish to me because I get to see him work every day. I can see how much he cares about the guys in the locker room, the devotion he has in this game, the attitude that he brings a practice every day, and the attitude he brings to the football field. We may not be having a good season and we may be 3-8, but I respect the heck out of Russell Wilson and the way he’s leading this football team amongst everything he’s had to deal with this year.”

If Wilson is losing players in the locker room, the players aren’t making it known, at least not publically.

