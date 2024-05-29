Dalton Risner returning to Vikings on 1-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back Dalton Risner to fortify their offensive line for the 2024 season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings are signing Risner to a one-year contract. Risner posted "I’M BACK" to his Twitter account Wednesday morning, with a picture in his Vikings’ jersey and pads sitting at his locker stall.

Veteran guard Dalton Risner is re-signing with the Vikings on a one-year deal, per source. pic.twitter.com/MVUIzvkm9y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 29, 2024

Risner came to the Vikings last year out of free agency and took over the left guard position, after the team traded Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Risner played in 15 games and made 11 starts last season.

Risner became a free agent in March, but he apparently didn’t get as many calls from teams as he was hoping for.

"Just in case anyone was wondering, I’ve started 73 games over five years in the league… missing only 4 games due to injury… earning the starting spot amongst 3 different coaching staffs… I’ve never asked for a bag… simply just a starting guard contract," Risner posted.

Before signing Risner, the Vikings were having Blake Brandel take the reps at left guard during organized team activities.