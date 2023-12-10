Dalton Risner leaves game vs. Raiders with an apparent leg injury

An awful day on the injury front for the Minnesota Vikings keeps getting worse, as guard Dalton Risner had to be helped off the field with just under six minutes to go in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dalton Risner is injured and being helped off the field. Current OL: Darrisaw, Schlottmann, Bradbury, Brandel, Quessenberry — Lindsey Young (@LindseyMNSports) December 10, 2023

Risner was injured on a running play with about six minutes to go in the third quarter. Seldom-used running back Kene Nwangwu lined up in the backfield and took the carry to the outside. With the offensive line pulling to block, Risner went down and was immediately visibly upset, pounding the turf.

Risner was helped off the field by the training staff, unable to put much weight on his left leg. The Vikings were already missing right guard Ed Ingraham coming into the game and lost right tackle Brian O’Neill earlier in the game with an ankle injury.

Risner did return to the game and we will monitor his status for the remainder of the game.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire