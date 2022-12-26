Dalton Risner and Brett Rypien say sideline beef was a misunderstanding

BREAKING: The Denver Broncos are NOT in the Christmas spirit, per @tracywolfson. pic.twitter.com/n6fS6S0eHh — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2022

In the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, CBS cameras caught backup quarterback Brett Rypien and guard Dalton Risner arguing on the sideline before being separated by teammates.

After an eventual 51-14 loss, Risner and Rypien explained the incident was a misunderstanding.

“He let our offensive line know that we need to pick up Russell Wilson when he goes down,” Risner told KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis after the game. “And it’s the middle of the game, it’s heated. I didn’t really hear what he said. I thought he was talking about us giving up sacks.”

Risner snapped at Rypien, but not about helping up Wilson.

“It was just miscommunication,’’ Risner said. “Dalton and I are really good friends. He thought I said something else.’’

Wilson was sacked six times before being replaced by Rypien in the fourth quarter.

This is not the first time Denver players have caught the attention of cameras on the sideline this season.

In October, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was seen venting to running back Melvin Gordon on the sideline in a video that went viral. In November, nose tackle Mike Purcell was spotted yelling at Wilson on the sideline.

It’s been a season to forget for the 4-11 Broncos, and player frustrations are clearly boiling over.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire