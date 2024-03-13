Dalton Knecht's Tennessee basketball journey should boost recruiting for Rick Barnes | Adams

Dalton Knecht already has done more for Tennessee basketball than anyone could have expected when he joined the Vols as a transfer from Northern Colorado after last season.

The Vols have won the SEC regular-season championship, could win the conference tournament title this week in Nashville, and might be a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

Knecht has been instrumental in that success. In one spectacular SEC season, he has established himself as the best player in a conference that isn’t short on NBA prospects or NCAA Tournament-caliber teams.

But no matter how the Vols fare in the postseason, Knecht’s contributions to UT’s program and coach Rick Barnes could extend beyond the 2023-24 season. He’s a recruiting poster for Tennessee basketball.

It’s not just his game, which ranges from the 3-point line to his forays into opposing defenses that so often have paid off at the basket. It’s his story that could make him the gift that keeps on giving to Barnes and the Vols.

After proving himself worthy of a basketball upgrade at Northern Colorado, Knecht had no shortage of transfer destinations. But he picked Tennessee. Why? Because he wanted to improve his chances to succeed in the NBA.

I’m not suggesting Tennessee memorialize Knecht’s decision with a plaque outside Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. But it should help spread the word. There will be plenty of other advocates.

Knecht's story will be told again by media-types when the Vols join the SEC Tournament in progress Friday. And it will be retold at every NCAA Tournament stop as long as Tennessee is advancing.

Talk about free recruiting publicity. You couldn’t do much better if you put up a billboard in the hometown of every five-star recruit or prize transfer: “Dalton Knecht picked Tennessee. Why you should, too.”

Knecht is hardly the first Barnes player to spread the good word about Tennessee’s future hall of fame coach. Kevin Durant, who starred for Barnes at Texas, is still playing at a high level 17 years into his pro career and is regarded as one of the best players in NBA history.

But Barnes doesn’t need to go back to Texas for an NBA reference.

Grant Williams signed with Tennessee and Barnes as part of the 2016 class. He progressed from three-star recruit to SEC Player of the Year to a first-round draft pick. He’s now in his fifth NBA season.

Williams put in the work to become a better player. But Barnes and his staff also deserve credit for how Williams developed.

You could say the same for Knecht. Like Williams, he had NBA aspirations and the determination to reach that goal. Both sought a coach who would push them. Barnes’ reputation for that is well documented.

The message: If you have enough talent and are willing to work hard, Barnes can get you where you want to go.

There’s another advantage to that from a Vols perspective. It helps send the right kind of player their way.

ADAMS: Dalton Knecht's goodbye home game won't be the ending for Tennessee basketball

Some players are so enthralled with their own talent they view constructive criticism as an annoyance and NBA stardom as a given. They’re better off going somewhere other than Tennessee and playing for a coach other than Barnes.

UT's veteran players didn’t need much time with Knecht to realize he was a good fit for their program. His work ethic, competitiveness, and desire to improve were as apparent as his marksmanship from 3-point range.

But he's an even better player now than when he joined the Vols. And that's a great selling point for Tennessee basketball.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

