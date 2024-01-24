Dalton Knecht wins second straight Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week honor

Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht earned United States Basketball Writers Association Oscar Robertson Player of the Week honors for a second consecutive week.

He is the first player nationally to win the award in consecutive weeks during the 2023-24 season.

The USBWA honors five players with the award every week of the college basketball season. Knecht, Zach Edey (Purdue), Kezza Giffa (High Point), DaRon Holmes II (Dayton) and Jamal Shead (Houston) were honored this week.

Knecht averaged 32.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in wins against Florida and Alabama at Food City Center last week.

Knecht recorded a career-high 39 points in the Vols,’ 85-66, victory against Florida.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire