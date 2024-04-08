Dalton Knecht wins Julius Erving Award

Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht earned Julius Erving Award honors.

Knecht led Tennessee to a 2023-24 Southeastern Conference regular-season championship and to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Tennessee advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight for the second time in school history.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious award,” Knecht said. “To see my name associated with one of the greatest basketball players ever is truly humbling. I want to thank Julius Erving and the entire committee for selecting me. It would not have been possible, though, without my teammates and coaches. I’d like to express my appreciation to every single one of them for supporting me throughout this entire season, on and off the court. I will be forever grateful to all of them, as well as to the University of Tennessee community and Vol Nation, for embracing me in such an incredible way.”

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire