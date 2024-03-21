Dalton Knecht to test St. Peter's but coach Bashir Mason says Peacocks 'up for it'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. − Saint Peter's coach Bashir Mason hasn't seen anyone like Dalton Knecht this season.

But that doesn't mean the Peacocks don't expect to be ready for the Tennessee basketball star when UT and St. Peter's play Thursday.

"It will be the ultimate test for us, but I think we'll be up for it," Mason said Wednesday.

The No. 2 Vols (24-8) face No. 15 Saint Peter's (19-13) on Thursday (9:20 p.m. ET, TNT) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Peacocks reached March Madness by winning the MAAC tournament.

Dalton Knecht 'always has his foot on the gas' says St. Peter's coach

Mason has watched multiple Tennessee games in preparing for the matchup at Spectrum Center. The first thing that stood out is how big Knecht is at 6-foot-6 and more than 200 pounds. He noted that Saint Peter's has wings that are 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4, but can't match Knecht's size on the perimeter.

But what caught Mason's eye all the more is the confidence Knecht plays with.

"That kid always has his foot on the gas, and he's trying to score, putting pressure on the defense," Mason said. "You've got to be ready to defend him for 40 minutes, 30 seconds, the entire game."

Knecht is averaging 21.1 points per game for the Vols. He is shooting 46.5% from the field and 39.7% on 3-pointers.

Dalton Knecht earned consensus All-American honors

Knecht became the fourth consensus first-team All-American in Tennessee history on Wednesday. first-team All-American by the Sporting News, Associated Press, National Association of Basketball Coaches and United States Basketball Writers Association. Earning all four honors gained Knecht the distinction of being a consensus All-American.

He had 11 25-point games, seven 30-point games, five 35-point games, and one 40-point game in the regular season. He scored 40 in the regular-season finale against Kentucky.

The Northern Colorado transfer is Tennessee's first consensus All-American since Grant Williams in the 2018-19 season.

