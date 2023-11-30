Dalton Knecht suffers injury for Tennessee basketball at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. − Dalton Knecht left Tennessee basketball's loss to North Carolina with 1:39 to play after appearing to hurt his left ankle.

"He stepped on somebody’s foot," Vols coach Rick Barnes said. "Turned his ankle. It looked like he got it pretty good."

The Vols guard had 37 points prior to the injury, pulling UT from a 24-point deficit to with single digits.

Knecht was driving to the hoop when he appeared to roll his ankle. He stayed down on the court and crumbled back to it when his teammates tried to help him up. Jonas Aidoo entered to shoot free throws for Knecht, who remained at the end of the bench.

Knecht, a Northern Colorado transfer, has been Tennessee's best scorer this season.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Dalton Knecht injury update: Tennessee basketball guard hurt at North Carolina