How can Dalton Knecht snap out of funk? Rick Barnes has plan for Tennessee basketball guard

Rick Barnes warned Dalton Knecht this was coming — warned in the continuous sense, not in the one-off, isolated sense.

This means a lot of things. It's new defenses thrown at the Tennessee basketball guard. It's teams putting a target on him and making him catch passes far from the hoop. It's opponents attacking him on both ends, playing physically and making life way harder.

“They did what we've told him all along people are going to do," Barnes said Tuesday.

The result is Knecht, Tennessee's high-scoring, thrilling transfer, has 15 points combined in three games after averaging 19.2 through nine. He had six points on 2-for-7 shooting in 23 minutes in Tennessee's 65-46 win against Tarleton State on Thursday.

Barnes is confident Knecht will snap out of the funk, but it might take a refined approach to tackle the challenge he took on when he opted to come to Tennessee.

How Rick Barnes wants to see Dalton Knecht affect Tennessee basketball

Knecht hit a corner 3-pointer and made a clever layup through the defense with spin off the glass. That was it for his scoring, spare a free throw for the No. 7 Vols (9-3).

"He doesn't have to score it," Barnes said. "He just needs to make good plays. He's capable of doing it because there's nothing he can't do."

Knecht's trademark skill is scoring. He did it en masse through Tennessee's first nine games after a 28-point eruption in an exhibition at Michigan State.

Barnes wants to see Knecht adapt now. He knows Knecht can rebound; the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 7.2 at Northern Colorado last season. He also knows he can pass, which he believed can unlock Knecht's game. He said hockey assists — the pass before the assist — can make defenses have to adjust to him, opening up his offense.

Barnes emphasized Knecht needing to get fouled more, which has done well in spurts. He wants to see Knecht create easy scoring in transition.

"If he's just going to wait and think he's going score it every time he has it on his hand, he is going to be frustrated," Barnes said.

But two things he cannot do: He cannot let offensive difficulty cause a defensive decline, and he cannot get anxious offensively and push for the rim recklessly. Barnes believed Knecht did that against N.C. State on Saturday, when he had a season-low two points.

Is Dalton Knecht healthy following ankle injury at North Carolina?

The Vols have a five-day break for the holidays before coming back to Knoxville. They won't play again for 11 days, until Jan. 2 against Norfolk State in their final nonconference game.

It's good healing time for Knecht, who is still hampered by an ankle injury suffered at North Carolina on Nov. 29.

Barnes said Knecht still is "not totally" healthy.

NOMINEE: Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes nominated for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

"He's not and that has something to do with (his struggles)," Barnes said. "Hopefully, these next five days he can get healthy and everybody needs a break right now."

Knecht was hurt in the final minutes after scoring 37 points at UNC, but did not miss any games following the injury.

Barnes also said that junior guard Jordan Gainey is dealing with an ankle injury that he said appeared worse than Knecht's at UNC. Gainey did not mention his injury until the day after UT lost to the Tar Heels.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel