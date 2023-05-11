Dalton Knecht signs with Tennessee basketball, completing Vols' transfer class

Dalton Knecht signed with Tennessee basketball, UT announced Thursday as its three-man transfer class is official.

Knecht averaged 20.2 points and 7.2 rebounds at Northern Colorado last season.

“Dalton is just a terrific story of a guy whose hard work has enabled him to steadily improve his game,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said in a school release. “He’s grown nearly a foot since he started playing high school ball. And as he’s grown, he’s expanded his skill set as well. He’s a proven scorer and was one of the top offensive producers in the portal, so he immediately gives our team a boost in offensive firepower.”

Knecht committed to UT on April 21, the third transfer in the group. USC Upstate guard Jordan Gainey signed Tuesday and Harvard forward Chris Ledlum signed Wednesday.

OUT: Tennessee basketball's Julian Phillips enters transfer portal

Knecht shot 38.1% on 3-pointers last season. The 6-foot-6 guard was a second-team All-Conference selection in the Big Sky and is a former juco All-American. He picked UT over Oregon.

"Beyond being a high-level shooter, his ability to put the ball on the floor and attack downhill with athleticism really drew our attention," Barnes said.

Knecht has one year of eligibility remaining. Gainey and Ledlum have two each.

Gainey, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard, averaged 15.2 points last season and is a career 40.8% 3-point shooter. Ledlum, a native of Brooklyn, New York, played three seasons at Harvard. The 6-foot-6 forward started 41 of 70 games played, averaging 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in his career.

Tennessee's roster next season features seven newcomers, including Freddie Dilione, a 2023 recruit who enrolled in January. The Vols signed four-star forward JP Estrella, four-star guard Cameron Carr, and three-star forward Cade Phillips. UT added the three transfers in addition to the incoming freshmen.

Guard Santiago Vescovi announced he is returning for a fifth season on April 18.

