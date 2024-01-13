Dalton Knecht saves Tennessee basketball at Georgia with another major game

ATHENS, Ga. − Dalton Knecht held up a pair of 3-point signs to the Tennessee basketball bench.

In a game in which the Vols squandered a 14-point lead then erased an 11-point deficit, the only thing that mattered was Knecht was the best player on the floor and he was wearing orange.

The senior superstar turned in his most incredible road showing yet, scoring 36 points to save Tennessee in an 85-79 win at Georgia's Stegeman Coliseum.

Knecht had nine points in Tennessee's 21-4 run to close the game, flipping a nine-point deficit to the winning margin. He hit a 3-pointer with 1:56 to play to put UT ahead by two.

Dalton Knecht picked up where he left off at Mississippi State

Knecht made a 3-pointer and then another. Then he had a three-point play for nine points in the first five minutes at Georgia.

Knecht picked up where he left off after scoring 28 at Mississippi State, including 26 in the second half. He had 16 first-half points. He had nine points in the final 4:11. The Northern Colorado scored 24 at Wisconsin and 37 at North Carolina in November for his first two major road showings.

Tennessee had moments of spiraling before Dalton Knecht rose

Georgia closed the first half on a 9-0 run, which grew into a 15-0 run with back-to-back 3-pointers out of halftime.

Tennessee, which led by 14 at the 4:01 mark of the first half, trailed and struggled to regain its footing until the final minutes. Santiago Vescovi picked up his third foul on a jump shooter near the perimeter. Josiah-Jordan James was called for a flagrant foul, which led to a five-point Georgia possession.

A 9-1 Georgia run put Tennessee behind by six, which grew to eight with with Silas Demary's 3-pointer and got up to 11.

Tennessee hampered by turnovers, fouls

Vescovi caught the opening tipoff then got caught falling toward a backcourt violation. He chucked a pass down the court, which no one turned to see and it flew out of bounds.

It was the first of 10 first-half turnovers − the second straight game in which the Vols turned in that stat. UT averaged 10.6 turnovers per game entering Wednesday at MSU. Zeigler had six of the first-half turnovers, including a pair of bad passes.

Georgia also had an eight-point edge in points at the free-throw line, hitting 12-for-15 while UT made its four attempts.

Tennessee hosts Florida on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

