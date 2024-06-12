Dalton Knecht projected top 10 in latest USA TODAY NBA mock draft

Former Tennessee basketball player Dalton Knecht is going through the NBA draft process after completing his only season with the Vols.

USA TODAY released an updated NBA mock draft on Tuesday. The former Vol is projected as the No. 6 overall pick by Charlotte.

Knecht transferred to Tennessee from Northern Colorado ahead of the 2023-24 basketball campaign. In his only season with eligibility at Tennessee, he averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.

The NBA draft will be held June 26-27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

